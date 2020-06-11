General

Rampur municipality of Palpa district is facing a shortage of drinking water these days. Kansjari at ward no 4 of the municipality is the hardest hit area. The locals of this area have been spending the whole day managing water.

Shortage of water has become the perennial problem of Rampur as the municipality has not bee able to address this issue in a sustainable manner, said Tara Bahadur Soti, a local.

The people of Kansjari settlement are facing a great deal of hardship managing water for drinking, for daily use and for livestock. They have to fetch water from rivers and sources far away from the settlement. As a result, it consumes much of their time.

The municipality has allocated Rs 500 thousand for addressing the drinking water problem in Kansjari. This amount is not adequate for the supply of water through the lifting system, said Khadga Bahadur Birkatta, president of Kansjari water supply consumers committee.

Moreover, Kansjari lacks water source nearby for the supply of water using the lifting technology. Hence, some 200 people of 23 households at the locality are deprived of water.

Although the Rampur Second Small Urban Water Supply Project has been implemented in the municipality, it has not been able to supply water due to the lack of adequate funds, Seema Devi Rana, the Rampur municipality ward no 4 chairperson, said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal