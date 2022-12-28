General

Ramsahay Prasad Yadav has been elected the parliamentary party leader of the Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal (JSPN) today. JSPN spokesperson Manish Suman said Yadav was elected to the post unanimously.

Only Yadav’s nomination was filed for the election to the party’s parliamentary leader and the Election Committee declared him elected to the post unopposed. Yadav is elected to the House of Representatives, the lower house of the Federal Parliament, from Bara district electoral constituency number 2.

JSPN’s Federal Council Chair Ashok Rai and lawmakers Raj Kishor Yadav and Nawal Kishor Saha had also shown their interest in the post, but they did not file their candidacy to the post at the time of the filing of nominations.

JSPN has 12 lawmakers in the House of Representatives. The party has supported the government led by CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’.

Source: National News Agency Nepal