Human Rights

Women Rights activist Bandana Rana has been re-elected to the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) for the second term representing Nepal.

She was elected in the elections held during the 21st Meeting of the State Parties to the Convention on Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women in New York, USA on Monday.

According to Nepal's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York Permanent Representative Amrit Kumar Rai, she got137 votes, the third-highest among 19 candidates contesting to the election.

Rana, who was currently serving as the Vice-chair of the CEDAW Committee was elected for the term of 2021-2024 this time. Representatives from the Netherlands, Bahamas, Lithuania, Ghana, Australia, Mexico, Lebanon, France, Philippines, and China were also elected to the committee. Rana will serve the committee as an independent expert to the committee.

Source: National News Agency Nepal