The Language Commission has clarified that it could not recommend Ranatharu language currently as the provincial language in the Sudurpaschim Province since the Commission had prioritized languages that were atop the list of the languages as per the 2011’s census.

During the Census a decade ago, only Tharu language was used and was mentioned as the language predominantly used in the region.

Issuing a press statement here today, the Commission said that it could consider recommending Ranatharu language to be provincial language if the new census would prove that it was the widely spoken language in the Sudurpaschim Province.

Spokesperson at the Commission Dr Lok Bahadur Lopchan said that the Commission has been collaborating with the local level and local community to preserve the promote Ranatharu language mostly spoken in Kanchanpur and Kailali districts in the Province.

Source: National News Agency Nepal