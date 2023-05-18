General

The 10th anniversary of the Raising Day of

Rangpur 51 Battalion of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) was celebrated through

colorful programs at its headquarters in the city today.

Additional Director General of the BGB and its Region Commander of the

Northwestern Region Brigadier General Mohammad Morshed Alam took part in the

cake-cutting ceremony and attended the luncheon as the chief guest.

Director and Commanding Officer of Rangpur 51 BGB Battalion Lieutenant

Colonel AFM Ajmal Hossain Khan presided over the function.

Deputy Director General of the BGB and its Deputy Region Commander of the

Northwestern Region Colonel Zia Sadat Khan, its Deputy Director General and

Rangpur Sector Commander Colonel Md. Yasir Jahan Hossain and Additional

Director (Operations) of Rangpur BGB Sector Major Abdullah Al Moyeen and

invited guests were present.

Lieutenant Colonel AFM Azmal Hossain Khan delivered a welcome speech

narrating the glorious past and achievements of the members of Rangpur 51 BGB

Battalion over the years.

Later, the BGB Battalion authority hosted a luncheon for its high ranking

officials, officers, junior commissioned officers and soldiers of other

ranks, invited guests and journalists.

The chief guest congratulated the Commanding Officer, other officials,

soldiers and all other members of Rangpur 51 BGB Battalion on this auspicious

day.

He also thanked the Rangpur 51 BGB Battalion authority for arranging

excellent programmes and luncheon marking the celebration of its 10th Raising

Day anniversary.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha