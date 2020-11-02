Human Rights, legal-Judicial

Police arrested an Indian national on the charge of raping a 10-year-old girl by holding her hostage.

According to the District Police Office, Dhanusha, Birendra Shah, 51, of Bihar State of India, was arrested from the incident site.

The minor girl who hails from Sabaila Rural Municipality in Dhanusha district and currently staying at Janakpurdham in a rented place with her parents was lured by Shah and held hostage at his place. Shah was stayed in the same house on rent.

Police said that the minor was differently-abled and could not speak properly. The mother of the minor girl cried and called for help from the locals when she found out her daughter screaming while being raped.

A team of police reached the incident site and arrested Shah. Police have lodged a rape case against him and launching further investigation into the case.

Source: National News Agency Nepal