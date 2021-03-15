Human Rights

The Sankhuwasabha District Court, Chainpur has sentenced a man to eight years in prison after finding him guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl with disability. Pemba Sherpa, a resident of Silichong rural municipality-1 was also fined Rs. 50,000 along with the eight years imprisonment.

The decision was announced by the bench of District Judge Shanti Prasad Acharya. The incident took place four months ago. He was arrested the same day, following a complaint filed by the family members.

Source: National News Agency Nepal