Human Rights

A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on the charge of raping a woman. The bench of district judge Rita Kumari Bakhrel sent Manoj Kumar Mehta,40, of Likharam in ward no. 6 of Chinnamasta rural municipality-6 to 10 years in jail along with a fine of Rs. 60 rupees.

The sentence also included three years in jail and fine of Rs. 30,000 for committing fraud on the rape survivor, according to information officer of the Saptari district court, Hem Bahadur Budhathoki.

The incident took place two years ago on Asoj 19, 2075 BS. Mehta was Saptari treasurer of Rastrija Janta Party Nepal and sexually and financial exploited the woman by falsely promising of releasing her husband who had been jailed on a case of kidnapping at the Rajbiraj prison.

Source: National News Agency Nepal