Rapti Rural Municipality in Dang has started its 'Palika building campaign'.

Rapti Chairperson Prakash Bista said it has already started the activities under the campaign of Rapti building.

He further shared that the campaign was initiated for the construction of Lumbini province capital city, creating public awareness on sanitation and promoting positive thinking.

The capital of the Lumbini province was earlier shifted to Rapti rural municipality from Butwal.

'The capital city is located in our rural municipality', he said, adding, 'The campaign has been initiated to make the palika well-managed, civilized and cultured'.

A committee representing diverse stakeholders has been formed to advance the campaign headed by the rural municipality. The committee comprises local people's representatives, political parties, social organizations and local election candidates.

Source: National News Agency Nepal