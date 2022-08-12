General

Fifty-four schools of Raptisonari Rural Municipality in the district of Banke have implemented basic level local curriculum from this academic session.

Chairman of Rural Municipality Tapta Poudel said “Hamro Raptisonari” prepared by the curriculum preparation and drafting committee is brought into implementation in all schools from grade 1 to 8 from this year. However, the curriculum was readied in the last academic session.

The new curriculum includes local cultures, heritages, occupation, business, technology, environment and introduction to Raptisonari. Likewise, education for happiness, life skills and disaster management are also given high priority in the curriculum, Chairman Poudel said.

Chief of education section of the rural municipality, Jivan Neupane, said the curriculum has grasped seven key areas of the local level and added that the rural municipality is also developing textbook based on the curriculum.

A 30-member committee was formed to prepare the local curriculum while also seeking technical assistance from the experts of the Curriculum Development Centre, Sanothimi, and others.

Neupane shared that the textbooks would be focused for grade 6, 7 and 8 and it will also serve as the resource book for basic level.

The curriculum is prepared by making best possible efforts to cover the local features of the society including natural, social, historical, cultural and economic.

With the implementation of the curriculum, the students are expected to get more knowledge and skills of their social and environmental milieu.

Source: National News Agency Nepal