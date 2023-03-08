General

The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is to take a decision on the Presidential election only on Thursday. The party's vice-president Dol Prasad Aryal said that the party will hold a meeting tomorrow and take the necessary decision with regards the President's election.

The voting under the Presidential election is taking place from 10 am to 3 pm tomorrow. Nepali Congress senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel and CPN (UML) Vice-Chair Subash Chandra Nembang are the candidates for the post of President.

Source: National News Agency Nepal