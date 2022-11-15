General

The District Administration Office, Rasuwa has curtailed services reasoning shortage of employees. The office postponed the distribution of citizenship and passport certificates citing the lack of employees.

All services except related to election were postponed for lack of employees. The employees from the District Administration Office have been mobilized for the November election to the House of Representatives and Provincial Assembly.

The disruption on regular service will continue till November, the office said. Chief District Officer Nawaraj Jaishi informed that the local administration was engrossed on conducting the election peacefully. He added that sale and distribution of alcohol was also banned in the district citing election security.

Similarly, for entire security in the district, the teams of Nepal Police, Armed Police Force and Nepal Army were mobilized continuously.

Source: National News Agency Nepal