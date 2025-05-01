Rato Machhindranath Chariot Procession Commences in Pulchowk



Pulchowk: The Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, of Rato Machhindranath, who is revered by Hindus as the deity of rain and prosperity, has officially commenced today. The procession, which started from Pulchowk, has now reached Gawahaal.





According to National News Agency Nepal, alongside Rato Machhindranath, the chariot of Minnath has also been brought to Gawahaal. The Rato Machhindranath chariot is crafted manually at Pulchowk, while the Minnath chariot is traditionally made at Tangal of Patan.





The festival is considered the longest Jatra in Nepal and began on Monday with the Rato Machhindranath statue being transported in a chariot to Pulchowk. The Jatra officially starts when the Rato Machhindranath statue is carried from the temple in Machhindrabahal and taken to various locations in the city, including Gawahaal, Mangalbazar, Sundhara, Lagankhel, and Jawalakhel.





The chariot procession concludes with the bhoto jatraa, a public display of a jewel-studded vest. The Machhindranath Rath Yatra is believed to have originated about 1,600 years ago. It begins on the first day of the first lunar month of Baishakh and continues for approximately two months until the fourth day of the month of Asar.

