As the third phase of the State Assembly polls is taking place on Saturday in the bordering state of India, the Nepal-India border point in Birgunj is being closed for 24 hours.

Likewise, the security provision has been beefed up considering the election.

The Nepal-India border from Bairganiya to Bagaha and Balmikinagar are closed owing to the State Assembly polls in the Indian state of Bihar.

Source: National News Agency Nepal