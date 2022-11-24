General

CPN (UML)’s Top Bahadur Rayamajhi won the election to House of Representatives (HoR) seat from Arghakhanchi district by securing 42,675 votes. Rayamajhi’s nearest rival Pushpa Bhusal of Nepali Congress (NC) got 40,945 votes. The gap of votes between the two leaders is 1,730.

This is the fourth consecutive victory of Rayamajhi from Arghakhanchi district. Prior to this, he had won elections representing the CPN (Maoist Centre) but this time he is from the CPN (UML).

Source: National News Agency Nepal