Executives and directors of Rangpur Chamber

of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) handed over a pay order for Taka 2,51,000 as

Zakat to the Government Zakat Fund (GZF) here today.

Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of District Zakat Committee Dr. Chitralekha

Nazneen received the pay order in a simple ceremony held at her office from

RCCI President Alhaj Mostafa Sohrab Chowdhury Titu.

Rangpur Divisional Director of Islami Foundation Mohammad Shahjahan,

Directors of RCCI Md. Mozammel Haque Dambel, Md. Akbar Ali, Md. Shajahan

Babu, Md. Zabed Hassan and its General Members Md. Altaf Hossain Chowdhury

attended the ceremony.

RCCI under its corporate social responsibilities contributed to the

Government Zakat Fund for public welfare activities like self-employment of

the needy, medical activities at the Children's Hospital, scholarships,

assistance to the victims of natural calamities, tree plantation and

rehabilitation of the disabled and sewing training of the needy women.

The RCCI leaders and members, who contributed to the fund, are RCCI President

Alhaj Mostafa Sohrab Chowdhury Titu, its former President heroic freedom

fighter Alhaj Mosaddek Hossain Bablu, incumbent Senior Vice-president Md.

Azizul Islam Mintu and Vice-president Monzur Ahmed Azad, Directors Md.

Mozammel Haque Dambel, Md. Shajahan Babu, Abu Hena Md Rezaul Karim, Md. Zabed

Hassan, Md. Sabihul Haque, Md. Harunur Rashid, former RCCI Senior Vice-

presidents Md. Amirul Haque Khokan and heroic freedom fighter Mohammad

Jahangir, RCCI General Members Mrs Morsheda Khatun, Md. Azizul Islam Mukul,

Md. Sadek Hossain Munna, Md. Badruddin Ahmed, Md, Aminul Islam, Md. Majibar

Rahman, Alhaj Moyen Uddin, Md. Mahfuzul Haque Dulu, Md. Obaidul Haque, Md.

Iqbal Shahadat, Md. Sahedul Islam, Md. Shahadat Hossain VIP, AKM Sajjadul

Islam Shovan, Md. Shafikul Islam, Md. Humayun Kabir Sawdagor, Md. Biplob

Elahi, Md. Ekramul Haque, Md. Rafikul Islam Farhad and Md, Sarwar Jahan

Manik.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha