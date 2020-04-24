Uncategorized

Rapid diagnostic test (RDT) for coronavirus has been carried out on 85 people entering Kanchanpur from outside districts. The health desk at Gajaraula, Krishnapur municipality-6 carried out the test on these people on the road. All people have tested negative for COVID-19.

It is said these people were entering Kanchanpur district without taking permission from the local administration. “We stopped these people entering Kanchanpur without taking permission from the administration and subjected them to undergo RDT for coronavirus,” assistant chief district officer Gokarna Prasad Upadhyay said.

These people were returning to their home from various places across the country and they include seven from Krishnapur municipality, 12 from Shuklaphanta municipality, 11 from Bedkot municipality, 22 from Bhimdattanagar municipality, 20 from Belauri municipality and nine from Laljhadi rural municipality.

Twenty eight people entering the municipality have been put into quarantine at the Baijnath Secondary School at Bhimdattanagar municipality, it is learnt. They have tested negative in the RDT.

Source: National News Agency