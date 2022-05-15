General

Voting will be held again at Bhagwati Secondary School, Khaneta Polling Center in Simta Rural Municipality-1 of Surkhet on Monday.

The polling on May 13 was withheld due to tension over the discovery of ballot papers without the signature of the polling officer. Accordingly, voting will be held on Monday from 7 am to 5 pm, according to Election Officer Narayan Sapkota.

The Chief Returning Officer and the staff including the polling officer from the Provincial Election Office and the necessary materials including ballot papers would arrive at the polling station today.

There are 839 voters in the polling station located in east Surkhet.

Source: National News Agency Nepal