Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail took charge as new chairman of the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) today.

Sohail, the former Chairman of the Payra Port Authority, took charge from Rear Admiral M Shahjahan at his office at 11 am today, a press release of CPA said.

Mohammed Sohail was commissioned in the Executive Branch of the Bangladesh Navy on January 1, 1988.

In his long service life, he held various important posts in the ships, bases and headquarters of the Bangladesh Navy.

Moreover, he won the NUP Medal of the Navy by participating in various professional trainings at home and abroad with utmost achievement.

He was awarded the National Integrity Medal and the Naval Chief's Medal of Appreciation for his outstanding service and contributions.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha