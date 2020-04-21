General

Restaurant and Bar Association Nepal (REBAN), Pokhara has distributed relief materials to 64 restaurants workers affected due to coronavirus pandemic.

The food stuffs were distributed to the indigent workers who are facing livelihood problems due to protracted lockdown.

REBAN Chair Bhimsen Bhujel said they provided with relief materials after acting on a tip off that that the restaurant workers are facing dearth of food stuffs for survival.

Meanwhile, REBAN Pokhara in collaboration with the Pokhara Metropolitan City also sprayed disinfectant medicine at Lakeside area to prevent spread of coronavirus infection on Monday.

Source: National News Agency