Nepali Winter K2 Ascent Teams who have set a world record by recently successfully scaling K2 in the winter season have been honoured amid a reception here.

The reception organised at Aloft Hotel, Thamel, Kathmandu by the Embassy of Pakistan in Kathmandu was attended by Ambassador-designate Syed Haider Shah, Dhananjay Regmi, CEO of the Nepal Tourism Board and noted personalities of tourism industry of Nepal and senior officials among others.

On the occasion, Ambassador-designate Shah congratulated the climbers’ teams and praised their extraordinary success.

He also commended the exemplary courage, tenacity and teamwork of the Indigenous Himalayan climbers in overcoming the odds and setting a new world record by successfully climbing the Savage Mountain and world's second highest peak in winters.

Ambassador Shah presented souvenirs to the teams’ leaders Mr. Nirmal Purja and Mr. Mingma Gyalje Sherpa.

In return, the ascent teams thanked the Embassy of Pakistan for their support, appreciation and recognition to their success.

Source: National News Agency Nepal