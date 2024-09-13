Recommendation for new CJ only after further study and discussion-Council



Today’s meeting of the Constitutional Council has decided to further study and discussions on the recommendation of new Chief Justice in the country.

The council is eager to make the recommendation for the appointment of the senior-most justice of the Supreme Court as the future Chief Justice free of controversy.

Members who participated in the meeting had suggested to carry out sufficient study and discussion in any matter of the decision of the council.

The tenure of the incumbent Chief Justice, Bishvambhar Prasad Shrestha, is coming to an end on October 15. The Council will recommend a name from among the senior justices for the vacant position and send it to the Parliamentary Hearing Committee under the Federal Parliament.

Deputy Speaker Indira Rana told the RSS that the necessary decision in this regard will be taken at the council’s meeting to be held on September 16.

The meeting chaired by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was attended by chief justice, Speaker at the House of Representatives, Chairpe

rson of National Assembly, main opposition party leader, and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

