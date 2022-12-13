General

Reconstruction of Dharahara – a popular historical tower at the centre of Sundhara in Kathmandu – has adjourned.

Kathmandu Metropolitan City and locals put off reconstruction works of Dharahara for the time being, citing mobilization of a dozer for dismantling a main tap flowing water to Sundhara in course of rebuild works underway in Dharahara.

Chairperson of KMC-32 Chinikaji Maharjan said the construction company made preparation to construct a water tank with a capacity of 100,000 litres by demolishing a main wooden pipe flowing water to Sundhara.

Reconstruction of Sundhara would be carried out on the presence of experts, he added, stressing that structure of Sundhara should not be destroyed in the name of reconstruction.

The then Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had formally started reconstruction of Dharahara, that was dismantled by the 2015 Gorkha earthquake, on 27 December 2018. The 72-meter tall new Dharahara will feature a garden, museum, colourful water fountain, exhibition hall, shops and parking area. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal