The reconstruction of Shanti Bouddha Bihar Stupa at Rayadanda in Baglung Municipality-11 in Baglung district commenced after five years of the Gorkha Earthquake.

The reconstruction of the Stupa that sustained damages in the Gorkha Earthquake in April 25, 2015 will be reconstructed by the National Reconstruction Authority by the end of the current fiscal year 2020/21.

According to Renuka Pandey, the Chief of Baglung District Project Implementation Unit of National Reconstruction Authority (NRA), the Stupa measuring 800 square metres in area will be built at the cost of Rs 6.1 million.

The NRA would contribute Rs 4 million while rest of the amount would be arranged from the local unit and the locals.

A monk has been performing daily rituals in the Stupa that will be rebuilt as quake-resistant one, informed Shanti Bouddha Bihar Gumba Raidanda Construction Committee Chairperson Rada Bahadur Thapa.

Furthermore, the old Buddha's idol will be replaced by a new one in the Stupa, shared Rayadanda's local representatives, Gyanendra Gautam.

Source: National News Agency Nepal