Following improvement in the economic conditions of common people, Eid markets are witnessing record sales amid huge rush of buyers in the city at the last moments ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival.

Traders said Eid shopping has now reached the peak amid tight security measures at all markets, shopping malls, complexes and business centres and makeshift roadside markets.

At the moment, colourfully decorated markets have worn festive looks with rushing men, women, girls, boys, adolescents, students and youths and their movements have created traffic jams in the city.

The global crises caused by the Russia-Ukraine War following the Covid-19 pandemic strains and high prices of Eid items have almost no impact on buyers.

Rangpur Metropolitan Police has tightened security measures and launched special road traffic systems to enable rushing people to move easily and purchase their Eid items in markets without difficulty and untoward incidents in the city.

Members of police, RAB-13 and intelligence personnel are being found patrolling markets, shopping malls, trade centres and roads and highways both in uniforms and plain clothes in the city.

Talking to BSS at different markets, buyers today said prices of clothes and other Eid items for males, females, babies and children are higher by 40 to 45 percent this time than the previous years.

On Friday morning, Salek Market, Honumantola Ershad Hawkers Market, Shah Jamal Market, Bhanga Mosque Market, Station Market, Zila Parishad Community Mini Super Market, which are known for shopping by middle class and lower middle class people, were seen overcrowded.

The low-income people now rely on the makeshift markets and footpaths. As a result, there is no shortage of sales anywhere.

Shopping is going on in full swing in the city's elite markets like Rangpur Super Market, ‘Ranggan’, Royalty Mega Mall, City Plaza, Moti Plaza, Dorjibari Market, Jahaj Company Shopping Complex, RAMC Shopping Complex, Royalty Megamall, Golden Tower Shopping Complex and Maya Exclusive Fashion House.

Salespersons said hundreds of rushing buyers are purchasing sarees, three-pieces, shirts and pants, shoes, sandals, Punjabis and other Eid items according to their choice from 10 am to 2 am.

Clothing sellers said, each piece of Jamdani sarees is being sold between Taka 4,000 and Taka 25,000, three-pieces like ‘Paglu’, ‘Bipasha Bose’, ‘Jannat-2’, ‘Aashiqui-2’ and Gypsy between Taka 1,500 to 20,000, cargo jeans pants, Discard-2, Sim Fit and formal T- Shirts between Taka 850 to Tk 6,500, children's lehenga, masakkali, single top, topset, genji sets between Taka 1,200 and Taka 9,000, Punjabis between Taka 1,200 and Taka 12,000 and attractive Sherwani between Taka 5,000 to Taka 40,000 at this last moment.

University students Munni Begum and Lovely Yeasmin at Rangpur Super Market said they already completed purchasing Eid clothes and other items at much higher prices this year.

Housewives Shirina Begum, Nur Nahar and Anarkoli at Hanumantha Ershad Hawkers Market said they were purchasing shoes, cosmetics and other smaller Eid items after completing the purchase of Eid clothes for family members.

Couple Abdur Rashid and Rumana Rashid at Jahaz Company Shopping Complex said they purchased Eid clothes, cosmetics and all other Eid items for their children at 40 to 45 percent higher prices this time than the previous years.

Talking to BSS, businesspersons Akkas Ali, Abul Kalam, Chandan Sarker, Md. Asaduzzaman at Rangpur Super Market, Alamgir Hossain, Faruk Hossain and Biplob Hossain at Salek Market and Joynal Abedin at Jalal Market expressed satisfaction over record sales of Eid clothes, shoes, cosmetics and other goods.

President of Rangpur Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Md. Rezaul Islam Milon said sales of Eid items are increasing everyday following a boost of incomes of common people despite the prevailing global crises.

“Traders are witnessing excellent sales of Eid items at different markets in the city,” he said.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS)