Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR) Devraj Ghimire has said that the Nepal Red Cross Society, which has been working in the search and rescue, disaster reduction and awareness raising programmes, has failed to move ahead in a transparent manner.

Inaugurating a newly-building office of Nepal Red Cross Society at Jhaukhel, Ghimire said that disputes coming in the fore about lack of transparency within the Red Cross Society was unfortunate.

Saying that Nepal Red Cross Society could not work in a transparent manner and was puzzled in the different interests, Ghimire cautioned that Nepal's international image could deteriorate if we failed to address such issues.

He also appealed to all the Red Cross workers to end the dispute unitedly at a time when the international team of the Red Cross has come to Nepal to carry out its study and research on the disputes within the Nepal Red Cross Society.

Likewise, HoR member from Bhaktapur Prem Suwal said that emergence of issues of corruption and irregularities in Red Cross Society was unfortunate.

The building was built with the cost of Rs 5.5 million at Chagunarayan Municipality.

