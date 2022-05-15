General

Postponed May 13 election at various six polling centers at four local levels across the country took place today.

Reelection took place at center-2 (Dakneshowri Municipality in Saptari district), center-1 (each at Raskot and Pachaljharana Rural Municipalities in Kalikot) and center-2 (Jayaprithivi Municipality in Bajhang), according to the Election Commission. The EC said that security was tightened at the polling centers. Of the postponed election in various 85 polling centers, date had been set for reelection in 19.

Other polling centers where reelection will take place on May 16 are center-3 (Shahidbhumi Rural Municipality in Dhankuta), center-3 (Khandadevi Municipality in Ramechhap) and center-2 and 1 (Kedarsyun Rural Municipality and Surma Rural Municipality respectively in Bajhang) and center-2 (Surma Rural Municipality in Bajhang).

The election center where re-poll is scheduled for May 17 is center-2 (Panchkhal Municipality in Kavrepalanchok), said the EC’s spokesperson Shaligram Sharma Paudel.

Source: National News Agency Nepal