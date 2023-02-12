General

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Sudan Kirati, has argued though uncertainty surfaces for elusive political stability, it is not impossible to launch and enforce reform programmes.

Addressing the meeting of the National Concern and Coordination Committee on Sunday, Minister Kirati informed that the problems ranging from laws, and practices to international issues were faced in course of intensifying programmes in tourism sectors. "Studies have shown that plane crashes occur in Nepal due to geographical, human and technological reasons. Airports are constructed based on country's need. Only ideology and thoughts do not work, result-oriented action is must," he underscored.

Committee Chairperson Dil Kumari Rawal suggested the government that it implemented the reports submitted by the committee on plane crash, and took necessary initiatives to operate the regional international airports- Bhairahawa, and Pokhara.

Similarly, Secretary at Ministry, Suresh Adhikari, shared information that discussions were going on at diplomatic and technical levels for the route permit to the Gautam Buddha International Airport, Bhairahawa.

Director General at Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), Pradip Adhikari, informed the parliament meeting that the rule of getting prepared (by cabin crew) above 1,000 feet before landing was implemented in order to reduce air accidents.

According to him, questions on flight permission could be made not based on the time a plane flew but based on the airworthiness of the plane.

Earlier, the committee members suggested the government not to purchase old planes, and reduce plan fare. The number of air flights from Tarai to hilly districts could be increased, they added.

The Ministry officials were drawn attention on pilots' qualification, and black-marketing of plane tickets at remote airports.

The parliamentary committee was informed that among total 55 airports in the country, 30 were operative and only 10 were incurring profit.

Source: National News Agency Nepal