Stakeholders and politicians have called for reforms in the electoral system to ensure more participation of women lawmakers in the Federal Parliament.

At an interaction programme on ‘Electoral System and Women Participation’ among the women lawmakers from the Federal Parliament organised here Thursday, the speakers argued that amendment to the constitution was needed or ordinance should be issued to increase representation of women parliamentarians.

On the occasion, Speaker of House of Representatives (HoR) Agni Prasad Sapkota said the political parties should play proactive roles for the leadership development of women adding that 33 per cent representation of women inscribed in the Constitution of Nepal was due to the efforts of the political parties.

People’s representatives should be held accountable to the people as latter’s livelihood has not improved yet even after the political transformation in the country, Speaker Sapkota added.

Likewise, Deputy Speaker of HoR Pushpa Bhusal said the political parties should name more women candidates in the elections and should not limit their candidacy merely as an obligatory provision.

Also speaking at the programme, former Speaker of HoR Onsari Gharti Magar argued that the provision of reservation on women participation could be lifted if the political parties increase women participation in both the direct and proportional election systems.

Lawmakers Chitra Lekha Yadav, Brinda Pandey, Dila Sangraula, Prem Suwal, Pramod Yadav and others also shared their views on timely amendment to the constitution for increased participation of women.

During the interaction programme, Radhika Regmi made her presentation on practices taken by different countries to increase women participation in their parliaments.

Source: National News Agency Nepal