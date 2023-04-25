Trading

The registration deadline for the Bangabandhu Innovation Grant (BIG) 2023, a contest for the country's information technology-oriented entrepreneurs, has been extended till April 30, 2023.

Earlier, the Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (iDEA) Project of the Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) under the ICT Division opened the registration process asking the aspirant entrepreneurs to get registered by April 22, said a press release here today.

The BIG 2023 contest is a prestigious initiative that aims to recognize and support aspiring entrepreneurs from all over the country.

The competition is open to all Bangladeshis who have innovative ideas and solutions that can address the most pressing challenges in the country. Individuals, startups, and entrepreneurs can get registered by visiting the website www.big.gov.bd by April 30.

Since the registration process for taking part in the competition was launched on March 28, the contest has so far received more than 5,000 registrations, which has created a highly competitive environment among the participants.

As part of the BIG 2023, a series of exciting activities have already been taken place to promote entrepreneurship and innovation in Bangladesh.

Six online roadshows were held as a campaign to engage university clubs, youth organizations, and community influencers in the competition. The online roadshows covered eight divisions of the country to reach a wider audience.

Additionally, three physical campaigns were also held in collaboration with different startup communities and clubs, including the Dhaka University Entrepreneurship Development Club (DUEDC), NSU Startups Next and Startup Chattogram.

These events provided an opportunity for promising startups to connect with industry experts and learn from their experiences.

The preliminary evaluation process will start immediately after the deadline, and then a boot camp will be organized shortly to select the top 51 startups from the participants.

As recognition of the BIG 2023, the best startup will be awarded a special honor and a grant of Taka 1 crore. The rest of the top 50 startups will also be given a grant of Taka 10 lakh each. The best 51 startups of BIG 2023 will also be given special certificates of appreciation.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha