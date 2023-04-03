General

Nomination of candidates for the April 23 by-election (Tanahun constituency 1) is being registered today. The registration will take place at the office of chief district election officer in Tanahun district between 10 am and 5 pm.

Similarly, for the by-poll, 760 workforces will be mobilised, said the district election office. "We have sought for details of government employees to be deployed for the by-poll. Their mobilisation will take place by April 13," said the election office chief Hari Prasad Dhakal. There are 69 polling centres and 152 polling stations in the constituency. There are a total of 123,305 eligible voters for the constituency.

Each polling centres will get at least five employees, he said, adding that the monitoring of polling centres has started.

The Election Commission has appointed the district judge Komal Prasad Acharya as chief election officer for the constituency. The by-election will be organised in a peaceful and impartial way, said Acharya. In the erstwhile House of Representatives poll, then senior leader of the Nepali Congress Ramchandra Paudel was elected. The seat remained vacant after Paudel elected the third President of the federal Nepal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal