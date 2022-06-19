General

Former Chair of the Council of Ministers Khil Raj Regmi has said the role of social organisations is crucial for social service and its promotion.

Taking part in a programme entitled “role of social organisations in building a prosperous Nepal” organised by the Focus Nepal here today, he said, “It is not easy to get dedicated to humanitarian and social services as it requires will power and passion to contribute to philanthropic affairs.”

He was also of the opinion that such organisations should exert pressure on the State for combating social misconducts, malpractices and corruption.

Also speaking on the occasion, former Finance Minister and litterateur Shankar Prasad Koirala praised social organisations for reaching out to rural people who have yet to feel presence of the government.

Focus Nepal chair Ramchandra Poudel highlighted the contribution of social organisations to closing a relationship gap between the government and civic.

On the occasion, various social organisations and social activists were honoured.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY-RSS