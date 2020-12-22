Key Issues

The regulation related to right to housing is yet to be formulated even after two years of the introduction of the act on it. The President had authenticated the bill related to it on September 18, 2018.

The right to housing was a fundamental rights guaranteed by the constitution. According to Information Officer at Ministry of Urban Development Suresh Kumar Wagle, the Ministry has received regulation draft from the Ministry of Law.

The Ministry had asked for approval from the Ministry of Law for the purpose on June 30. The right to housing is the fundamental right in the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal