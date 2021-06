General

Speaker Raj Bahadur Shahi informed the Karnali provincial assembly today about the reinstatement of four PA members, following a Supreme Court order. PA member Prakash Jwala, Amar Bahadur Thapa, Kurma Raj Shahi and Nanda Singh Budha were reinstated to their post.

Earlier, a letter from the Supreme Court was registered at the Karnali Provincial Assembly secretariat.

Source: National News Agency Nepal