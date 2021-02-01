General

Central committee member of the Nepali Congress Dr Shekhar Koirala has said that there was no alternative to reinstating the House of Representatives.

Addressing the protest assembly organised by different sister organisations of the NC against HoR dissolution at Itahari on Monday, leader Koirala argued that NC's victory from ward to central level is guaranteed if it moves ahead being united.

He shared that though NC was ready to go for election, reinstatement of HoR is the last alternative.

Similarly, leader of main opposition party in Province 1, Rajeev Koirala, said there was no alternative to NC of moving ahead demanding reinstatement of HoR.

Source: National News Agency Nepal