Deputy Attorney General Padma Prasad Pandey has argued that more problems would be created if the House of Representatives was reinstated.

Pandey said so while pleading on behalf of the government during the hearing on the case relating to the dissolution of the House of Representatives (HoR) before the Constitutional Bench comprising Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana and judges Deepak Kumar Karki, Mira Khadka, Ishwar Prasad Khatiwada and Dr Ananda Mohan Bhattarai today.

“Political situation had worsened after reinstatement of parliament in the past. A big problem will surface if HoR was reinstated now. So HoR should not be reinstated.”

Asked by judge Khatiwada whether the political instability surfaced due to the Court, Deputy Attorney General Pandey said the court is behind the reason of political instability.

The time allocated to Deputy Attorney General for the debate has concluded and another Deputy Attorney General, Bishwo Raj Koirala, has started pleading on the behalf of the government.

Source: National News Agency Nepal