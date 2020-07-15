General, Uncategorized

The families from marginalized community and people living with disabilities have been distributed relief materials to assuage their hardship in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown.

Thirty eight families from TilathiKoiladi Rural Municipality-5 and 29 from Rajbiraj Municipality-6 were provided food stuffs as rice, pulse, cooking oil, sugar, soap.

The food relief materials were provided with the assistance of UKAID and collaboration of VSO Nepal and SamagraJanautthan Kendra Lahan. Among the recipients, there were 21 persons living with disabilities. Each household has been provided the materials worth Rs 2800.

Executive Director of Janautthan Kendra, DebrajPokhrel, informed that in addition to the relief assistance, the programmes for the income generation were also launched earlier for the gender empowerment.

Source: National News Agency Nepal