The first phase relief assistance has been provided to 18 thousand needy families in Bardiya district.

The District Administration Office Bardiya said the relief assistance has been distributed to the families of the economically vulnerable and workers facing problem managing food and bare necessities for sustenance due to the lockdown enforced by the government to prevent and control coronavirus pandemic.

Office’s information officer Bal Krishna Adhikari said 17 thousand 934 families in the district have been provided with the relief assistance in the first phase relief distribution programme so far. The relief assistance to the needy families was distributed in coordination with the local levels.

There are eight local levels, including six municipalities and two rural municipalities. Adhikari said the data of needy families was collected with the support of the local levels.

Source: National News Agency