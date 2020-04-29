General

The local governments in Jumla district have started distributing relief to the disadvantaged people including the daily wage earners and poor only after the extension of the lockdown to prevent COVID-19 pandemic.

The local levels are providing the relief to the needy families by identifying families that have enough food lasting for a week, for a month and for three months. Relief was not provided to these families before this.

The eight local levels in the district have distributed foodstuff and essentials by formulating their own standards for relief distribution.

In this connection, the Chandannath Municipality, in association with the Jumla Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Art of the Nepal Limited, has provided relief to 370 individuals of Shreedhuska.

Meanwhile, Guthichaur rural municipality has distributed relief including rice grain, salt, masks and soap to 612 households.

Source: National News Agency Nepal