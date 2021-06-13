General

The Province 2 government has decided to give a financial assistance of Rs. 100,000 each to the families of the five children who drowned in Mukhiyapatti Musaharniya rural municipality-6 of the district.

Local residents Laxminiya, 12, the daughter of Paltu Yadav, Chandra Kumari, 10, the daughter of Jogindra Bhagat, Manju, the 13-year-old daughter of Rajgir Purbe, Chandani,12, the daughter of Jagarnath Thakur and Lalita, the 12-year-old grand daughter of Utim Shah Teli died in the incident.

Newly elected Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Planning Ramsaroj Yadav announced the decision to provide the financial aid. The incident took place in his own constituency. Minister Yadave met with the victim families on Saturday, and pledged necessary support on behalf of the government.

Earlier, outgoing Minister Juli Mahato met the families and gave them Rs. 10,000 each as expenses for the post-death rituals.

The entire village is in a state of shock and grief following the unfortunate demise of the five children.

Source: National News Agency Nepal