Religious, cultural traditions means of uniting society: former President Yadav

Former President Dr Ram Baran Yadav has said religious and cultural tradition remains as vital means for uniting the society. Inaugurating the Mithila Madhyamiki Parikrama, a cultural circumambulation of Mithila, amidst a ceremony here today, the former President said the event has its connection with the cultural and historic identity of Mithila. "The Mithila culture is centuries-old. This is the civilization and identity of the area and roles from each quarters are necessary to further promote it," he said. Also speaking on the occasion, Madhesh province minister for industry, tourism and environment, Sunita Yadav, pledged to implement a plan for systematizing the Mithila Madhyamiki Parikrama. CPN (Maoist Centre)'s central advisor Nanda Kishore Yadav and Mithila Bihari municipality mayor Rajendra Prasad Yadav called for promoting the festival and conserving the Mithila Bihari Temple. It is noted that during the 15-day festival, thousands of devotees from Nepal and India take part in the circumambulatio n spanning 113 kilometers by foot, stopping at 15 different places: 11 in Nepal and four in India. The procession began from the Mithila Bihari Temple in Dhanusha. The pilgrimage is believed to be celebrated as a circumambulation since the 18th century. As per tradition, the pilgrimage reaches Janakpur within 15 days and concludes on Fagu Purnima by playing Holi, according to Temple Mahantha Ramnaresh Sharan. Source: National News Agency Nepal