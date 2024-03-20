Religious harmony in Nepal is exemplary for world: President Paudel

President Ramchandra Paudel has said religious harmony, tolerance and democratic and liberal characteristics of Nepali society are an example for the world. At a programme organised on the occasion of fifth establishment day of Muslim Commission in Lalitpur on Wednesday, President Paudel expressed the belief that the goals of federal democratic republic would be fulfilled only if there is advancement of people of all ethnicities, the oppressed, marginalized and underprivileged classes by providing them with equal opportunities in state bodies. He underlined the need of making legal arrangements for guaranteeing political, economic and social rights to the Muslim community based on proportional inclusion. Furthermore, special policy and programmes should be formulated and implemented by three-tier governments. "I believe it is necessary to make appropriate policy-level and legal efforts for equal opportunities for the participation of Nepali Muslim community in all levels and bodies of the state", shared the President. Stating that the Nepal's constitution is one of the best among the constitutions of the world, as it envisions equal rights for people of all ethnicities, languages, religions, communities and classes, President Paudel called upon to all realize that in practice. He mentioned that there is mutual harmony and unity among all ethnicities, languages, religions and communities since centuries in Nepal, which is a matter of pride for all Nepalis. The President explained that the Constitution of Nepal has made arrangement of Muslim Commission for the broader development of the entire Muslim community through its protection, promotion and empowerment. The Muslim Commission should be further strengthened and its role made effective in coming days for progress and prosperity of the Muslim community. Similarly, Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration, Bhanu Bhakta Joshi, lauded the role played by Muslim Commission in helping formulate laws and advocating in favour of the Muslim community. He thanked the Commission for its role to unite the entire nation. Minister Joshi further said that the government would move ahead soliciting suggestions from all to the federal civil service act. Likewise, Justice of the Supreme Court, Abdul Aziz Musalman, urged the Commission to work for welfare of the Muslim community utilizing rights guaranteed in the constitution. Commission Chairperson Samim Miya Ansari said it was possible to establish Muslim Commission due to great struggle and contribution of the Muslim community. He expressed commitment of carrying out activities honestly for the advancement and development of Muslim community, pointing out the need of bringing all underprivileged communities to the mainstream to materialize the campaign of 'Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali'. The Muslim Commission was established on 21 March 2019. On the occasion, President Paudel honoured different personalities including SC Justice Abdul Aziz Muslaman, among others for their remarkable contribution to the soc iety. Source: National News Agency Nepal