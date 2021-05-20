General

Remdesivir, the medicine used for treatment of COVID-19 infected people, is to be manufactured within country itself.

This medicine is to be produced in Nepal after the Department of Drug Administration gave permission for the same.

Department's information officer Santosh KC said the Birgunj-based National Health Care has been given permission for manufacturing the medicine. He added that the permission has been given after observeing all the infrastructures of the pharmaceutical company.

Before this, Remdesivir was imported from India and Bangladesh. The medicine costs approximately Rs 5,000.

Vice President of National Health Care, Ajaya Pandey, said they are preparing to bring raw materials for the medicine from China after getting the permission. According to him, the raw materials would be brought within May 31. The medicine would be produced in 15 days from that date and supplied to the market.

Source: National News Agency Nepal