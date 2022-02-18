General

A team formed to study on hydrogen fuel production in Nepal has submitted its report to Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Pampha Bhusal today.

A team comprising Dinesh Kumar Ghimire, secretary at the Water and Energy Commission Secretariat submitted the report which has furnished a number of recommendations to the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation. The report recommended the government to move ahead devising legal framework for the green hydrogen fuel.

“A roadmap containing short-term, medium-term and long-term plan should be prepared for production of hydrogen fuel. Also, special policy and strategy should be formulated and amendment should be made in the existing relevant laws related to energy production,” the report suggests.

The hydrogen fuel which is economically feasible and environmentally friendly is produced using electricity. The production and usage of hydrogen fuel could help Nepal achieve balance between demand and supply of electricity in the Nepal and promote renewable energy.

The team comprising seven members has also suggested the government to form a separate agency to initiate production of hydrogen fuel. Likewise, the report advised the government to entrust Alternative Energy Promotion Centre with responsibilities to lay groundwork for the production of hydrogen fuel as well as to pilot the project.

The team has suggested the government to stake steps in phase wise manner, including formulation of policy in the first phase, production of hydrogen fuel and promoting the usage of such fuel commercially in the second phase and to mark Nepal’s presence in the world market in the sector of hydrogen fuel in the third phase.

Receiving the report, Minister Bhusal assured the team to move ahead undertaking the needful actions such as formulation of policies and strategies in consultation with the experts. Reaffirming the government’s commitment to promote renewable energy, she said Nepal stands a chance to lead the production and usage of hydrogen fuel in the world.

On the occasion, WEC Secretary Ghimire expressed his confidence that the report would significantly contribute to start production of hydrogen fuel in the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal