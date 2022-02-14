General

The local authority in Manang district is preparing a report relating to disaster risk reduction and landslide control in the district.

Chief District Officer Rabindra Acharya said the report would be prepared for human settlement management and to construct physical infrastructures in those disaster-hit places in the mountainous district.

A massive landside and flood occurred in May and June last year wrecked a havoc in Manang district. Marshyangdi River swelled and changed it course and entered into the human settlement, displacing many.

According to CDO Acharya, the report would also give an impetus to reconstruction of the landslide and flood damaged physical infrastructures here. “It is imperative to find out whether those disaster-hit places were suitable for human settlement,” he said. A technical team of geologist, hydrologist and engineers will conduct on-site visits and research to prepare the report.

The concerned authority needs to take action to control landslide at Tachai village and to control river at Taal Gaun in the district for which the report could be a useful resource, according to Acharya.

Source: National News Agency Nepal