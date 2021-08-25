General

The Supreme Court has made public a study report on the prevention of malpractices and anomalies in the judiciary.

The study report prepared by the committee formed under the convenorship of Justice Hari Krishna Karki was made public today as per the decision of meeting of all the justices including Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana.

According to the spokesperson of the Supreme Court, Baburam Dahal, the report calls for focus on the reform of the judiciary from the time of appointment of judges including their appointment, duties, and the role of government lawyers as well as of the bar and private legal practitioners.

The full bench meeting of the Supreme Court today also decided to implement the report from today itself.

Source: National News Agency Nepal