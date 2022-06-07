General

The annual reports of four different constitutional commissions have been tabled in the National Assembly, the upper house of the Federal Parliament today.

Minister for Water Supply Umakanta Chaudhary, on behalf Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, presented the 31st Annual Report of the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA), 2021/22; the Annual Report of the Public Service Commission, 2021/22; the Annual Report of the National Human Rights Commission, 2021/22; and the Annual Report of the Tharu Commission, 2021/22 in the Upper House meeting today.

The National Assembly will next meet at 1.0pm on June 8.

Source: National News Agency Nepal