The second annual report of the ‘National Natural Resources and Fiscal Commission, 2076-077 BS,’ has been presented in the National Assembly (NA).

Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Lilanath Shrestha, on behalf of the Prime Minister, tabled the report in the Upper House session.

Similarly, Legislative Management Committee member Devendra Dahal, on behalf of Committee President Parshuram Meghi Gurung also presented the Committee’s report about Yogamaya Ayurveda University Bill, 2076 BS. The NA shall meet again at 3:00 pm on July 13.

Source: National News Agency Nepal