Key Issues

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has been submitted the reports of the Language Commission and of the National Dalit Commission.

Language Commission's Chairperson Dr Lavadev Awasthi submitted the report for the fiscal year 2077/78BS while Dalit Commission Devraj Bishwokarma submitted the annual report to the President on Sunday.

Information to this was shared by the Office of the President.

Source: National News Agency Nepal