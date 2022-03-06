General

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has submitted the annual report on implementation of the directive principles and policies of State to President Bidya Devi Bhandari today.

PM Deuba submitted the report of the fiscal year 2077/78 as per Article 53 of the Constitution of Nepal. Similarly, the PM submitted the annual report of the government activities and achievements of the fiscal year 2077/78 as per Section 41 of Good Governance (Management and Operation) Act, 2064, according to the Office of the President.

Moreover, the PM, who is also the Chairperson of the National Security Council (NSC), presented the annual report of the NSC before the President as per Article 266 (3) of the Constitution of Nepal. Information to this was shared in a press statement released by Spokesperson at President’s Office, Sagar Acharya.

Also present on the occasion were Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand, Minister for Communications and Information, Gyanendra Bahadur Karki and high level officials of the government.

Source: National News Agency Nepal